The top girls volleyball teams in Minnesota played under one roof this weekend, with the chance to test their skills against the best in a stacked field at Apple Valley’s Eagle Invitational.
Here’s how the top volleyball teams fared in one of the state’s best invitationals
The Apple Valley Eagle Invitational featured eight of the top 10 teams in Class 4A plus a pair of top teams in Class 3A.
The results could shake up state rankings — though that will be up to Sunday’s coaches association vote.
The invitational included eight of the top 10 teams in Class 4A, plus the second and third-ranked teams in Class 3A, per the most recent coaches’ association poll on Sept. 15. Those 16 teams accounted for the last 13 years of 4A and 3A state titles.
Here’s how they did:
No. 1, 4A: Lakeville North (16-1)
Lakeville North suffered its first loss of the season against No. 2 Champlin Park in the invitational final.
“With Champlin Park, we’re not in the same section, we’re on opposite sides of the metro,” Lakeville North coach Jackie Richter said. “When we play, whether it’s a win or a loss, it’s really only a gain with the level of program, level of team and how we’re able to challenge each other.”
The Panthers beat Eden Prairie and Marshall, the No. 3-ranked team in 3A, to clinch a spot in Saturday’s four-team championship bracket. They edged out No. 4 Eagan, 2-1, before facing Champlin Park.
No. 2, 4A: Champlin Park (14-2)
The Rebels got their win over Lakeville North. Victories over Class 3A, No. 2 Northfield and Bloomington Jefferson set them up in a Saturday morning match against No. 3 Lakeville South.
Three close sets gave them their shot at North.
Champlin won the first set of the final before North took the second. But the Rebels came out strong in the third — “first to five points” was the key, Champlin Park senior Reese Axness said.
“In practice, after the first two losses against them, we’ve been super focused and been super intentional about what we’re doing, the types of shots we’re doing,” said Champlin Park senior Carly Gilk, a University of Minnesota volleyball commit.
No. 3, 4A: Lakeville South (13-2)
Lakeville South beat Minnetonka and No. 7 East Ridge but lost to Champlin Park in the championship bracket semifinals.
In the third-place match, the Cougars beat No. 4 Eagan in two sets, helping the team reach its pre-established goal of finishing in the top three at the invitational, South head coach Steve Willingham said.
“We look at this tournament as sort of the midpoint,” Willingham said.
No. 4, 4A: Eagan (11-3)
In the championship bracket semifinals, Eagan played Lakeville North to three sets, nearly knocking off the No. 1 team in a 16-14 tiebreaker. A loss pitted them against eventual third-place finisher Lakeville South.
No. 6, 4A: East Ridge (10-5)
The Raptors were the team on the outside looking in — of the champions bracket. Aside their one loss against Lakeville South, East Ridge beat Moorhead and 3A heavy-hitters Marshall and Northfield to place fifth at the invite.
No. 7, 4A: Prior Lake (9-7)
The Lakers lost their first match to Northfield in three sets, then bounced back with wins over Bloomington Jefferson and Moorhead to set up a final match against No. 10 Chaska, which won in three sets.
No. 8, 4A, Wayzata (11-6)
The Trojans, the defending state champions, opened the invitational with two losses, one to unranked Apple Valley and the other to No. 10 Chaska. Saturday swung better in Wayzata’s favor, with wins over Stillwater and Minnetonka.
“This group of kids, regardless of what we were in the past, has put a lot into volleyball,” coach Scott Jackson said. “We have really good chemistry. We just want to play more clean volleyball in every sense.”
No. 10, 4A: Chaska (13-4)
Chaska could be one of the biggest under-the-radar winners of the invite, losing to Eagan but beating Wayzata (No. 8), Eden Prairie and Prior Lake (No. 7), after losing to the Lakers earlier this season.
No. 2, 3A : Northfield (10-4)
Northfield split its matches Friday, with a win over Prior Lake and loss to eventual invite champion Champlin Park (25-22, 25-23), and again on Saturday, with a loss to East Ridge and win over host Apple Valley to finish seventh in the consolation bracket.
No. 3, 3A: Marshall (10-2),
Marshall also split its matches Friday, with a win over Stillwater in the opening round and loss to Lakeville North. The team defeated host Apple Valley in the consolation bracket, but lost to East Ridge in the fifth-place match to finish sixth.
Newcomer to 4A ranking?
Apple Valley had four, five and seven wins the past three seasons and has already met last year’s total this season, at 7-6. The win over Wayzata, last year’s 4A state champ, felt especially special, said head coach Hannah Specktor.
“We have a few sophomores and juniors who have been on the team for about three years, a couple since eighth grade. They’re young, but they have a lot of experience,” Specktor said. “That win was definitely a highlight for a lot of the senior and juniors who have seen a lot of tough matches over the year.”
View the invite’s full results here.
Here's how the state's best girls volleyball teams performed at loaded Eagle Invitational
The invitational, hosted by Apple Valley, included eight of the top ten teams in Class 4A, plus the second and third-ranked teams in Class 3A.