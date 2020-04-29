The Malik Beasley file

• 6-4 guard chosen No. 19 overall (first round) by the Nuggets in 2016 out of Florida State.

• Made 40.2% of his three-pointers for Denver in 2018-19, but his role diminished this season before a trade to the Wolves in February.

• Averaged 20.7 points and 5.1 rebounds in 14 games for the Wolves, all starts, before the league was shut down.

• Is a restricted free agent this offseason and could agree to a long-term deal to stay in Minnesota.