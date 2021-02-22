Age: 51 (Born Nov. 6, 1969, in Cambridge, Ohio)
College: Franklin & Marshall in Lancaster, Pa. He was an All-America guard at the Division III level.
Overseas coaching: Finch started his coaching career in Great Britain, then moved to Germany, Belgium and the NBA's D-League. He has also coached Great Britain's national team, including the 2012 Olympic Games.
NBA assistant coaching stops: Houston (2011-16), Denver (2016-17), New Orleans (2017-20), Toronto (2020-21).
