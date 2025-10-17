The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Pocket Full of Soul pizza at Ville City Pizza Co.
When the pizza ovens inside the Roseville VFW went cold, Michael Foehse had an idea. “If we could just elevate pizza in Roseville a little bit — that would be fun."
Foehse grew up nearby and has been deeply dedicated to serving his hometown and making the world a better place. He’s a coach, entrepreneur and pizza fan. He, his wife Jen and their adult son Andre launched Ville City Pizza Co. this summer, running as a ghost kitchen inside the VFW.
“We went all in on the adventure,” he said. Studying the mechanics of making great pizza, their home kitchen filled with experiments last summer until they cracked the code on a superb crust. It’s a hybrid of Neapolitan technique with a New York-style shape using the best flour and the flavor that comes from a 72-hour ferment. The result is crust that’s thin and crispy on the bottom, but retains that plush tug with every bite. Not satisfied with one style, there’s also a thick crust, pan-baked Sicilian-style option.
All the pizza’s names have special meaning: the Pocket Full of Soul ($18/$25), with salty/crisp pepperoni cups, ricotta dollops, fresh basil on a fresh-tasting red sauce comes from a Tower of Power song. The Jeni I Have Your Number is an ode to his wife. And if that all isn’t enough to make a person smile, the restaurant is committed to donating 3% of profits back to their community with their Be Kind Eat Pizza initiative. Through December, proceeds are going to Do Good Roseville. (Joy Summers)
1145 Woodhill Dr., Roseville, vcpizzaco.com
FrischSchoggi from Läderach
If there’s one thing Minnesota could use more of, it’s “luxury chocolate.” (Couldn’t everyone?)
Mall of America now has the state’s first outpost of Läderach, a Swiss chocolatier known for its thick sheets of “FrischSchoggi,” or fresh chocolate.
Stacked slabs come in different flavors: milk, dark or white chocolate, studded with dried fruit, nuts and drizzles. The prices reflect the reputation (around $64 to $70 a pound). The good news is, the slabs are cracked into shards and sold by weight, so you can make your own assortment of bites or buy prepackaged tins with a mix-and-match. The even better news, though, is that the generous people behind the counter will happily hand out samples.