The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

“We went all in on the adventure,” he said. Studying the mechanics of making great pizza, their home kitchen filled with experiments last summer until they cracked the code on a superb crust. It’s a hybrid of Neapolitan technique with a New York-style shape using the best flour and the flavor that comes from a 72-hour ferment. The result is crust that’s thin and crispy on the bottom, but retains that plush tug with every bite. Not satisfied with one style, there’s also a thick crust, pan-baked Sicilian-style option.