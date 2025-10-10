The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Smothered chicken at Angelea’s Soul Food Kitchen
At Angelea’s Soul Food Kitchen in Brooklyn Park, there’s a reason why lines are out the door at the mostly takeout, cafeteria-style operation.
The kitchen skillfully prepares apps, sides and desserts such as barbecue wings, mac and cheese, collard greens and peach cobbler. Just as much of a draw are mains, in which Angelea’s carries several Southern comforts that can be elusive in the Twin Cities. We didn’t have to wait in line long to observe the most in-demand items, and soon enough got to see what the hype was all about. The smoked turkey leg ($15), bold in smokiness, is fall-off-the-bone and so colossal that it was easily shareable as the main event when building a take-home meal.
We could also see why the smothered chicken ($10 a la carte, $20 with two generous helpings of sides and corn bread) was also a top seller. Juicy, fall-apart braised chicken was meltingly lovely, as was the roux-based, copper-hued gravy. And the hint of acid-heat reminiscent of Tabasco or Frank’s RedHot was a nice touch. It was a wonderfully balanced bite and the thing I’ve been telling people is a must-order.
Tip: Get there on the early end, as high-demand items can sell out before the end of the day. (Nancy Ngo)
8069 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Park, angeleassoulfoodkitchen.com
Strawberry blossom doughnut at Hanisch Bakery
One thing about Minnesota, we appreciate our small town bakeries. Red Wing definitely appreciates Hanisch Bakery. Even on an afternoon, there was a polite line of folks willing to wait patiently to purchase their favorite treats. The large cases are lined with all the hallmarks: Halloween-decorated sugar cookies, bars, coffee cake, turnovers and a dizzying array of doughnuts.
The strawberry blossom ($2.50) is particularly beguiling, with yeasted dough twisted and cut to bloom in the fryer, blushing with the strawberry-flavored center. The whole business gets coated in just the right amount of glaze. It’s the kind of bite that makes a person want to share the goodness with a neighbor. That’s the power of these sweet places. (Joy Summers)
410 W. 3rd St., Red Wing, hanischbakery.com