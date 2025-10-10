The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Years ago, my husband and I found ourselves on the grassy lawn of the Harbor Bar in Hager City, Wis. There’s a marina and views of downtown Red Wing, but the location feels like the kind of place you have to know about to find. It’s worth the discovery for the jerk-seasoned, grilled dishes coming out of this kitchen. In the summer, the place can get packed. But on a quiet fall afternoon, we had the place to ourselves and the grilled pork chop sandwich ($16.58) was served with a quickness — and a side of house made French fries. The charred exterior is doused with that signature sauce — rich in herbs, garlic and pepper. (J.S.)