The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Sublime. It’s just not a word I call to mind often with so many other colorful descriptors at the ready, but that was the only word echoing through my brain at the end of our multi-course tasting menu ($89) at Joan’s in the Park. My husband had made the dinner reservation — something I rarely give up the reins on. After arranging for a sitter, he escorted me to this low-lit, cozy restaurant with just 40 seats and insisted that this food writer take the night off.