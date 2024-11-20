Tips for Thanksgiving turkey-roasting success

How do you thaw a frozen turkey? The fridge is the best place to thaw your bird. Turkeys will thaw about 3 to 4 pounds per day, so be sure to plan ahead. If you’re short on time, you can thaw your bird using the cold water thaw method: Submerge your packaged turkey in cold water and change the water every 30 minutes. This method thaws about 2 pounds per hour.