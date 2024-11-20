For being the centerpiece of the Thanksgiving meal, turkey doesn’t always get the attention it deserves. So we asked the pros from Ferndale Market in Cannon Falls, Minn., for some tips to set us up for turkey success.
Tips for Thanksgiving turkey-roasting success
We went right to the source, a Minnesota turkey farmer, to ask about everything from brining to cooking time.
The Peterson family knows turkeys; their farm has been supplying its heritage turkeys to hungry diners for three generations and more than 80 years. (The name is from founder Dale and his wife, Fern.)
Here are some of the most common questions asked, a foolproof recipe for roasting and how to nab a fresh turkey.
How big of a turkey should I get? We recommend accounting for 1 to 1 ½ pounds per person. Have big eaters or the hopes of leftovers? Get that bigger bird.
How do you thaw a frozen turkey? The fridge is the best place to thaw your bird. Turkeys will thaw about 3 to 4 pounds per day, so be sure to plan ahead. If you’re short on time, you can thaw your bird using the cold water thaw method: Submerge your packaged turkey in cold water and change the water every 30 minutes. This method thaws about 2 pounds per hour.
Should I brine? Brining is a great way to add moisture and seasonings to your turkey. The extra liquid helps prevent the turkey from drying out, allowing more flexibility in your cooking times.
The basic wet brine ratio is 1 cup of coarse kosher salt or sea salt to 1 gallon of water; be sure to make enough to submerge the bird. We recommend not brining for longer than 12 hours. Herbs, fruits and seasonings are all great additions to brines.
Other basic cooking tips? When you are ready to cook your turkey, remove the bag of giblets from the neck cavity. Pat the bird dry with paper towels, then let it rest at room temperature for 30 to 40 minutes. The plastic hock lock is oven-safe and can be kept in place.
No matter how you decide to cook your turkey, it is important to have a good meat thermometer. Insert your thermometer into the meatiest part of the thigh, making sure to not touch bone. Remove the turkey from the oven when it has reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
Butter and Herb Roasted Turkey
This recipe was created for Ferndale Market of Cannon Falls by local chef Donald Selmer.
• 2 pkg. fresh poultry herbs, 1 minced and 1 left as sprigs
• ¾ c. (1 ½ sticks) butter, room temperature, divided
• 12 cloves garlic
• Salt
• Pepper
• 2 tbsp lemon zest, minced
• 1 whole turkey
• 4 c. turkey or chicken broth, divided
Directions
Set rack at lowest position in oven and preheat to 450 degrees.
Let turkey rest on counter for 30 minutes. Starting at the neck, slide a hand between the skin and breast meat to loosen the skin. Loosen the skin on the thighs.
Mix the minced herbs into 8 tablespoons of softened butter. Rub 4 tablespoons of the herb butter under the skin of the turkey breast.
Gently press 3 cloves of garlic into each thigh, under the skin.
Sprinkle the main cavity generously with salt and pepper. Place 4 tablespoons of plain butter, all the fresh herb sprigs, remaining garlic cloves and lemon zest in main cavity.
Rub the remaining 4 tablespoons of herb butter on the outside of the turkey. Sprinkle generously with salt and pepper.
Pour 1 cup of broth into the bottom of the roasting pan. Place turkey on rack and tuck wing tips under the turkey. Place turkey in oven, breast side up and roast for 20 minutes.
Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees. Turn the turkey breast side down and roast for 30 minutes.
Pour 3 cups of broth over the turkey and roast for another 30 minutes. Baste the turkey with pan juices and repeat basting every 20 to 30 minutes until thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh reads 165 degrees. (Estimated cooking time should be around 10 to 14 minutes per pound.)
When finished, transfer turkey to a platter and let rest for 30 minutes (internal temp should rise 5 degrees) before carving.
Fresh turkeys
If you’re kicking yourself for not ordering a fresh turkey, you’re still in luck. Ferndale Market is taking orders and turkeys will be available for pickup during their annual TurkeyFest Nov. 22-27 at 31659 Willow Trail, Cannon Falls.
You can make an afternoon out of it; there will be a food truck daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and samples from the market’s local vendors, including CannonBelles cheese, Lowry Jills Provisions and San Jose Chocolate. (In addition to farming turkeys, Ferndale has a top-notch market on site that features local makers.)
Get more information or reserve your turkey — as well as pies, spices, rolls and more — at ferndalemarket.com.
