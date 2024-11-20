3 retro Midwestern recipes that fill our Thanksgiving tables – and hearts

She didn’t need to worry. Every year I plunge my hands into the bowl, consulting my mom on its worthiness. Oatmeal dressing has become the side dish we eagerly pass and scoop. Like the best family recipes, it’s changed only a little for modern tastes. Water is replaced by broth. Nubs of Honeycrisp apples are seasonally perfect. And I revel in a cracked pepper rebellion that would have shocked Aggie with its prodigiousness. And it’s cooked outside the bird.