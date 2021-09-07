Minneapolis officials on Tuesday approved new ballot language for a proposal that would clear the way for city officials to replace the Minneapolis Police Department, a change made hours after a judge struck down an earlier version of the question.

The council approved the new wording in an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon, and Mayor Jacob Frey allowed it to be "deemed approved" without his signature, clearing it for the November ballot.

Here's the latest version of the ballot language:

Department of Public Safety

Shall the Minneapolis City Charter be amended to remove the Police Department and replace it with a Department of Public Safety that employs a comprehensive public health approach to the delivery of functions by the Department of Public Safety, with those specific functions to be determined by the Mayor and City Council by ordinance; which will not be subject to exclusive mayoral power over its establishment, maintenance, and command; and which could include licensed peace officers (police officers), if necessary, to fulfill its responsibilities for public safety, with the general nature of the amendments being briefly indicated in the explanatory note below, which is made a part of this ballot?

Explanatory Note:

This amendment would create a Department of Public Safety combining public safety functions through a comprehensive public health approach to be determined by the Mayor and Council. The department would be led by a Commissioner nominated by the Mayor and appointed by the Council. The Police Department, and its chief, would be removed from the City Charter. The Public Safety Department could include police officers, but the minimum funding requirement would be eliminated.