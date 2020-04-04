Texas receiver Brady Boyd committed to the Gophers on Friday night, announcing his decision on Twitter.

The 6-1, 175-pound Southlake Carroll product is a three-star recruit, per 247Sports.com. He had other offers from programs such as Texas Tech and Oklahoma State.

While the Gophers staff is not allowed to travel to visit recruits or allow them on campus during the coronavirus pandemic, the coaches have been recruiting from afar with video chats and virtual video tours of the facilities. Boyd is the first commitment since this recruiting moratorium. He is the sixth member of the 2021 class so far.