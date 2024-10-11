Elon Musk unveils Tesla's 'Cybercab,' plans to bring autonomous driving tech to other models in 2025

''Tesla yet again claimed it is a year or two away from actual automated driving -- just as the company has been claiming for a decade. Indeed, Tesla's whole event had a 2014 vibe, except that in 2014 there were no automated vehicles actually deployed on public roads,'' Bryant Walker Smith, a University of South Carolina law professor who studies automated vehicles, told The Associated Press in an email. ''Now there are real AVs carrying real people on real roads, but none of those vehicles are Teslas. Tonight did not change this reality; it only made the irony more glaring.''