Teen who fatally shot man in St. Paul, fled on bicycle gets 22-year sentence

A 17-year-old boy has received a sentence topping 22 years for fatally shooting a man in St. Paul, then fleeing on his bicycle.
Knyaw Taw of St. Paul was sentenced Friday in Ramsey County District Court after pleading guilty to second-degree intentional murder in connection with the shooting on Sept. 10, 2024, of Davion Lamonte-Paule Brown, 22, of St. Paul in the 1300 block of E. Maryland Avenue.
Taw, who was 16 years old at the time of the murder, was prosecuted as an adult.
With credit for time in custody since his arrest, Taw is expected to serve the first 15 years of his term in prison and the balance on supervised release.
Taw has been arrested several times in Ramsey County and at the time of the shooting had an active warrant for his arrest in connection with possessing fentanyl in April 2023.
According to the criminal complaint, which did not offer a motive for the killing:
Video surveillance showed Kaw, wearing a mask, riding a bicycle toward a parked SUV. Kaw got off the bike and exchanged words with people in the vehicle, then shot Brown, who was standing outside with others. Kaw continued shooting after Brown fell to the pavement. He then fled the scene on the bicycle.
Officers arrived shortly before 12:30 p.m. to find Brown suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medics took him to Regions Hospital, where he died.