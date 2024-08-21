A young suspect has been arrested on allegations that he fatally stabbed a 17-year-old boy at an apartment building in western Minnesota.
Teen fatally stabbed in western Minnesota apartment building; suspect arrested
A preliminary autopsy by Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the teenager died from a stab wound to the chest.
A 911 call about 2:15 a.m. Friday sent deputies and medical emergency personnel to the Valley View Apartments in Browns Valley, where they found Andre L. Kampeska unresponsive in a hallway, the Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said.
Kampeska was taken by ambulance to Coteau Des Prairies Hospital in nearby Sisseton, S.D., where the Browns Valley resident was declared dead about 50 minutes later, the sheriff’s office said.
A preliminary autopsy by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the teenager died from a stab wound to the chest.
The suspect, a juvenile whose identity has yet to be released, was arrested and jailed in Moorhead, according to the sheriff’s office. Charges have yet to be announced, and law enforcement has yet to address a motive for the killing.
Frazee’s Amber Estenson has cultivated a large online following for her folksy tribute to Minnesota cooking as That Midwestern Mom.