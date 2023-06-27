Minnesota United on Tuesday acquired Finland national team player and England second-division striker Teemu Pukki.

Pukki, 33, is Finland's all-time leading scorer. He will fill a designated player (DP) slot for a Loons team that historically has had trouble finding production from that striker role.

He has signed a DP contract through June 2025 with a club option until December 2025.

Pukki has played since 2018 with Norwich City in England's EFL Championship second division.

Minnesota United recently transferred Luis Amarilla to Mazatlan in Mexico's Liga MX to open a DP position to sign Pukki, a Finland teammate of injured Loons star Robin Lod.

Pukki will not play for the Loons until the next MLS transfer window opens July 5. The only games between now and then are Wednesday's international friendly against German second-division club FC Kaiserslautern and Saturday's MLS game against Portland at Allianz Field.

Loons coach Adrian Heath has said his team intends to sign as many as three new players, for a forward spot that Pukki now fills, as well as a left-back defender and a midfielder.

Minnesota United technical director Mark Watson calls Pukki an "elite scorer."