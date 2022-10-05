Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Target Corp. on Wednesday named an external hire to a combined role of chief digital and product officer.

Prat Vemana, who is joining Target from Kaiser Permanente, will be an executive vice president reporting to Cara Sylvester, who was recently appointed as chief guest experience officer.

Vemana will oversee the digital products and services Target offers, including the Target mobile app and the Drive Up curbside pickup service.

As the company's first chief product officer, Vemana has also been asked to help shape the retailer's broader strategy.

"Digital continues to be a major growth driver for Target, and we're excited for Prat to bring his proven expertise in this area to an elevated role on our leadership team," Brian Cornell, Target's chief executive, said in a statement.

Vemana was chief digital officer at Kaiser and led its product management and experience teams. Before working at Kaiser, Vemana held digital leadership positions at The Home Depot and Staples.

Digital sales account for about 20% of Target's revenue.

"Target sets the standard for consumer experience in retail and is known for delighting its guests in a way that's consistent and engaging across every touchpoint," Vemana said in a statement.