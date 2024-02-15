Target's latest pitch to inflation-weary consumers is a new low-cost brand with prices starting at $1.

This month, the Minneapolis-based retailer is launching a new private label brand — Dealworthy — that will have some of the lowest priced items customers will find on Target's shelves and on its website. Most items will be under $10.

It will span 400 basic everyday items from socks and underwear to laundry detergent and dish soap to power cords and cell phone cases. In some cases, items may be as much as half the price of similar items offered at Target.

"Consumers are stretching their budget," Rick Gomez, chief food, essentials and beauty officer at Target,said in an interview. "They're trying to make ends meet. They're dealing with inflation. They're dealing with the return of student loan repayments. And so they're looking for affordable options."

The new brand rollout comes after Target's sales declined for two consecutive quarters, its first sales dips in six years, as shoppers have cut back on everything from apparel to groceries. Meanwhile, Walmart, one of its chief competitors, has seen its sales continue to rise as it has gained customers looking to cope with higher prices.

Dealworthy has been under development for more than a year, Gomez said. Target hopes it will appeal to not only its current customer base, but will also attract new shoppers to its aisles.

Gomez said he thinks it will be a draw for younger shoppers, but also more broadly to consumers on a budget who are looking to save money.

"They're not looking for an over-engineered product," he said. "They're looking for a basic item at an affordable price."

An example of some products include a package of two toothbrushes for 99 cents, a bag of 200 jumbo cotton balls for $1.99 and a tablet stand for $5.99.

Dealworthy will replace Smartly, a smaller private-label, low-cost brand Target started in 2018 that was focused more on toiletries.

In addition, Target is also revamping one of its larger and more popular owned brands, Up&up. It has been around for 15 years and already generates nearly $3 billion in sales a year.

"We did a lot of research, listening to guests and reading reviews," said Gomez. "And we've identified the opportunity to improve over 40% of the line."

Up&up is another Target brand that is aimed at affordability. Most items in the line are under $15, with the average price being $7.

"It is a fan favorite," Gomez said. "It had been doing very well. It's just a chance for us to continue to evolve and keep it fresh."

Target has reformulated many existing products such as adding new scents in household cleaning supplies, thickening the walls of its food storage containers and changing the shape and feel of its manual and replaceable-head toothbrushes.

It's also adding hundreds of new products Up&up products in areas such as moving supplies and dog grooming. The packaging is getting a facelift, too.

Both Dealworthy and the updated Up&up products will start hitting Target's shelves on Sunday, with items continuing to roll out throughout the year and into 2025.

With more than 45 brands and $30 billion in annual sales, Target's private-label products make up about a third of its overall business and are a key differentiator for the retailer. Last year, it launched or expanded about 10 of its owned brands, including Figmint, a new line of kitchenware.