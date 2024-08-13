Target has tapped a former Tyson Foods and Boeing executive to be its next top lawyer. Amy Tu will replace Don Liu as the Minneapolis retailer’s chief legal and compliance officer and corporate secretary effective later this month.
Target names Tyson Foods exec as new chief legal officer
Amy Tu, who has experience at Tyson, Boeing and Walmart, is replacing Don Liu.
“Amy’s experience, both in legal and business leadership, offers strong continuity at the top of our legal affairs and compliance teams,” Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement.
Liu, who has been with Target since 2016, will transition to a strategic advisory role through next May.
Tu will lead the merchandiser’s legal, compliance and corporate governance teams. Tu has worked at Tyson since 2017, where she served in numerous roles including general counsel, chief legal officer and president of the meat company’s international divisions.
For more than 15 years, Tu worked at Boeing in various legal positions. Her resume also includes jobs at Gap and Walmart.
“For years, I have admired the strength of Target’s brand and the vibrancy of its team culture,” Tu said in a news release, “and I am honored to have the opportunity to lead these best-in-class legal affairs and compliance teams.”
