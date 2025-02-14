Duluth

Tall ships festival will return to Duluth in July

Festival of Sail Duluth is July 10-13 and will include old-timey replicas.

By Christa Lawler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 14, 2025 at 4:02PM
The U.S. Brig Niagara and the Roseway approach crowd of viewers and the ship canal during the Duluth Tall Ships festival parade of sails Thursday July 29, 2010 in Duluth, Minn. (AP Photo/Duluth News Tribune, Clint Austin)
The U.S. Brig Niagara and the Roseway approach crowd of viewers and the ship canal during the Duluth Tall Ships festival parade of sails in 2010. The festival returns to Duluth in July. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

DULUTH – A parade of vintage replica ships will converge on the waterfront here in July, the return of the Festival of Sail Duluth — scheduled to be the first major event in the harbor following the renovation of the seawall behind the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center.

The festival, which in the past has drawn thousands of ship-gazers to Duluth’s shoreline, is July 10-13 and includes a parade of sails, tours, daytrips and general gawking. This year’s lineup includes General George Patton’s schooner When and If, Pride of Baltimore II, Inland Seas, Ernestina-Morrisey, St. Lawrence II and more.

Tours of the William A. Irvin, Duluth’s bulk-freighter-turned-floating museum, will also be available, according to Draw Events. Vendors, entertainment and a craft beer garden are also planned, according to organizers from Draw Events.

Tickets are on sale at festofsaleduluth.com.

This event was held in Two Harbors in 2022 while Duluth navigated a multimillion dollar project to tend to about 1,000 feet of eroded seawall and to add a paths and landscaping to this harborside space. This year’s festival marks the sixth time it has been held in Duluth.

Christa Lawler

Duluth Reporter

Christa Lawler covers Duluth and surrounding areas for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the new North Report newsletter.

