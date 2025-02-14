DULUTH – A parade of vintage replica ships will converge on the waterfront here in July, the return of the Festival of Sail Duluth — scheduled to be the first major event in the harbor following the renovation of the seawall behind the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center.
Tall ships festival will return to Duluth in July
The festival, which in the past has drawn thousands of ship-gazers to Duluth’s shoreline, is July 10-13 and includes a parade of sails, tours, daytrips and general gawking. This year’s lineup includes General George Patton’s schooner When and If, Pride of Baltimore II, Inland Seas, Ernestina-Morrisey, St. Lawrence II and more.
Tours of the William A. Irvin, Duluth’s bulk-freighter-turned-floating museum, will also be available, according to Draw Events. Vendors, entertainment and a craft beer garden are also planned, according to organizers from Draw Events.
Tickets are on sale at festofsaleduluth.com.
This event was held in Two Harbors in 2022 while Duluth navigated a multimillion dollar project to tend to about 1,000 feet of eroded seawall and to add a paths and landscaping to this harborside space. This year’s festival marks the sixth time it has been held in Duluth.
