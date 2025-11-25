Takeaways: Timberwolves melt down late for second game in a row, fall to Kings in overtime

The Timberwolves did it again.
For the second consecutive game they gave away a victory, this time losing on the road to a lowly Sacramento team 117-112 in overtime on Monday night after blowing Friday’s game at Phoenix.
The Wolves relinquished a 10-point lead late in the fourth quarter before falling in an overtime in which they never led. Poor shot selection in the fourth quarter and OT, plus some mind-boggling turnovers in the extra session, enabled the Kings, who were without big man Domantas Sabonis.
Sacramento’s DeMar DeRozan caught a rhythm down the stretch and into the extra session, finishing with 33 points. He scored 14 in the fourth quarter and overtime. Anthony Edwards led the Wolves with 43 points, but he took some questionable shots in isolation late in the game as the Wolves halfcourt offense ground to a halt.
“We had some good looks,” Wolves coach Chris Finch said of the late-game offense to reporters at the Golden 1 Center, where his team had won its previous six games dating to February 2022. “Tried to get a matchup. We’re struggling right now to find a good rhythm offensively all around. We gotta get back to the way we were playing about a week ago when it comes to offense. A lot of things we were doing, then we’re missing now.”
The Wolves had two turnovers on bad passes in the backcourt in the overtime, just as they had two turnovers in the backcourt late against Phoenix. Then, as the icing on the cake, Julius Randle threw away an inbound pass with 19.2 seconds left and the Wolves down four. The Wolves lost to a team with a losing record for the first time this season.
“Inability to rebound in the clutch certainly hurt us tonight, too,” Finch said. “Obviously turnovers, a bunch of silly ones, in transition.”
Fourth-quarter lead evaporates again
Mike Conley sparked an early fourth-quarter run that put the Wolves up 91-79. He drew an offensive foul before he hit Rudy Gobert for a lob dunk on the next trip down, then nailed a three following a Wolves stop for a 7-0 Wolves an the 12-point lead.