Takeaways: Timberwolves fall apart in final minute and lose to Suns, 114-113

Finch used one of his two remaining timeouts when Randle was fighting for a loose ball with 1:42 remaining. That timeout led to a bucket from Jaden McDaniels and a 109-104 Wolves lead. The Wolves only one timeout left the rest of the way, and Finch opted not to use it during the stretch of three straight turnovers from Edwards and Randle. He used it prior to Edwards’ two missed free throws.