Wolves

Takeaways: Timberwolves fall apart in final minute and lose to Suns, 114-113

Phoenix trailed by eight with 50 seconds left, then reeled off the final nine points as the Wolves lost their first NBA Cup game.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 22, 2025 at 5:31AM
Suns guard Devin Booker gets past Wolves center Rudy Gobert on a first half drive Friday night in Phoenix. (Rick Scuteri/The Associated Press)

The Timberwolves had the game seemingly wrapped up — ahead by eight with 50 seconds left to play.

But a comedy of errors and missed free throws caused them to lose to the Suns 114-113.

Collin Gillespie hit the winning shot for Phoenix with 6.4 seconds to play, and Julius Randle missed a potential winning three for the Wolves.

With the loss, the Wolves (10-6) remain winless against teams above .500 this season. The Wolves fell to 2-1 in NBA Cup play and will need a win over Oklahoma City on Wednesday to have a chance of advancing to the quarterfinals.

“We lost our minds. Poor execution. Turnovers obviously and didn’t stay locked in for the last 90 seconds,” Wolves coach Chris Finch told reporters in Phoenix.

Phoenix (10-6) made its last-second push without Devin Booker, who had fouled out (16 points).

The Wolves lost despite 41 points from Anthony Edwards, who missed a pair of free throws that could have put the Wolves up three with 12.7 seconds left. Edwards also had a key turnover on an inbound pass with 45.9 seconds to play that led to a three from Jordan Goodwin. The cut the Wolves’ eight-point lead to three in a matter of six seconds.

Chaotic finish

The Wolves had led by as many as nine in the fourth before Phoenix came back to take a 102-100 lead. But Booker picked up his sixth foul battling for a rebound with Rudy Gobert and got a technical on his way out of the game.

View post on X

Donte DiVincenzo hit the free throw and then buried a three for a 104-102 Wolves lead. Edwards then hit three free throws after he was fouled taking a shot from deep, and the Wolves got some key hustle plays from Julius Randle to keep multiple offensive possessions alive as they took control late.

The Wolves seemed to have the game in hand before allowing Phoenix back in it with multiple turnovers in the backcourt. There was Edwards’ misfire on an inbound pass. Then Julius Randle also had a turnover in the backcourt that led to a Goodwin layup and a one-point Wolves lead with 21.4 seconds remaining.

Randle had another turnover on the next possession before Brooks bailed him out by committing an offensive foul once Phoenix regained the ball.

Edwards stepped to the free-throw line, with 12.7 seconds remaining and the Wolves ahead 113-112, but he missed both, allowing Gillespie (20 points) to win it as Booker and Brooks watched from the bench.

Coaching decisions, missed FTs

Finch used one of his two remaining timeouts when Randle was fighting for a loose ball with 1:42 remaining. That timeout led to a bucket from Jaden McDaniels and a 109-104 Wolves lead. The Wolves only one timeout left the rest of the way, and Finch opted not to use it during the stretch of three straight turnovers from Edwards and Randle. He used it prior to Edwards’ two missed free throws.

Finch also didn’t re-insert one of his best perimeter defenders, Jaylen Clark, after Phoenix called timeout to set up the winning shot.

The Wolves were just 23-for-33 from the foul line for the evening. Randle 6-for-9, 2-for-4 in the fourth. Edwards was 8-for-12, 4-for-7 in the fourth.

Edwards gets in sync

Edwards drilled a step back three from the right wing with 8:12 to play in the third quarter. He made the shot over frequent nemesis Brooks. As Phoenix called timeout, Edwards turned around and yelled at Brooks as he walked back to the Suns huddle. Facing Brooks seemed to be the fix Edwards needed to get back on track after a tough homestand -- before he fell apart in the final minute.

Edwards had 19 points in the third quarter on 7-for-9 shooting. He hit 3-for-4 from three-point range and got to the rim as well with a couple of nice sequences.

His scoring outburst put the Wolves ahead 82-81 after three. They had been down as many as 18. Edwards also had three rebounds, a steal and a block in the quarter.

Phoenix pulls ahead on the margins

The Wolves trailed by 13 at the half, and you could trace a good portion of that deficit to the 10 second-chance points. The Suns only had four offensive rebounds credited to players, but they had another five team rebounds that were balls that went out of bounds before someone could get a board or a fouls on a rebound.

The Suns also dominated the Wolves in transition in the first half with a 13-0 edge in fast-break points.

In the first half, Phoenix shot 56% as the Wolves defense was a step slow in the half court. They let Gillespie get loose for 16 points on 5-for-8 shooting. They did a good job on Booker in terms of his scoring, but Booker did dish out eight assists in the first half. Edwards and Randle were 9-for-20 in the first half; the rest of the team was 10-for-29. They shot 39%.

McDaniels’ absence short lived

Jaden McDaniels missed just one game because of a left wrist sprain. He was back in the starting lineup for the team’s third NBA Cup game. McDaniels played with tape on his wrist and helped limit Booker to just 4-for-18 shooting.

