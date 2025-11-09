Loons

Takeaways: Minnesota United advance in MLS playoffs after surviving red card, 10-round shootout with Seattle

The Loons took a second-half lead playing with only 10 men, and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair converted a penalty before getting help from the crossbar for a 7-6 shootout victory.

By Jon Marthaler

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
November 9, 2025 at 1:31AM
Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair celebrates after the Loons survived a 10-round penalty shootout with the Sounders to win the decisive Game 3 of the teams' first-round MLS playoff series Saturday at Allianz Field. (Ellen Schmidt)

You could go a decade as a soccer fan and never see a result quite as hard to believe as Minnesota United’s playoff victory over the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

It had everything. Early goals. Late goals. A red card. An improbable comeback by a team playing a man short. And, in the end, a penalty shootout that had to be seen to be believed, one in which one goalkeeper scored the eventual game-winning penalty and then watched the other goalkeeper kiss his own penalty off the crossbar.

When the dust settled, it will go down in history as a 3-3 draw, followed by a 7-6 shootout victory for the Loons, one in which goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair scored the winning penalty and saved one himself, while three Sounders hit the post or crossbar.

“I definitely blacked out in the moment,” St. Clair said after Seattle’s Andrew Thomas, the backup goalkeeper forced into action in the shootout when Stefan Frei injured his hand, misfired on his penalty to end the game. “What I said before the game was, find a way to get the result. At this point in the season, it’s the results that matter, but I don’t think any one of us would have drew it up the way that it happened.“

And it means that the Loons, who won Game 1 of this best-of-three, first-round series in an Allianz Field shootout as well, will play again in two weeks in the Western Conference semifinals — against either San Diego on the road, or Portland at home, depending on the winner between the two on Sunday — set for the weekend of Nov. 22.

How it happened

Almost right out of the gate, the Loons’ season appeared to be over. They trailed 2-0 before eight minutes had elapsed, then went down to 10 men, still losing 2-1, after Joseph Rosales was given a red card late in the first half.

But one of things about building the team’s identity around set pieces is that the Loons doesn’t need to dominate the ball or control the game in order to score goals. All they need are a couple of chances, from throw-ins or corner kicks — and those don’t require all 11 men.

It was Joaquín Pereyra who had cut the deficit in half, from a free kick. Then in the second half, Jefferson Díaz tied itafter an attacking throw-in. Then, Anthony Markanich snuck in at the back post on a corner kick. And suddenly, somehow, the 10-man Loons had turned a 2-1 deficit into an improbable 3-2 lead.

Jordan Morris, though, scored for Seattle in the 88th minute to tie the score at 3-3 and send the game to penalties. It was one final wild momentum shift in a game that was full of them.

“For where we were at halftime to be where we are now is a phenomenal situation,” Loons coach Eric Ramsay said. “I think it’s real credit to everyone involved. The players, first and foremost, showed just an unbelievable level of togetherness and spirit and will, to stay in the game, to get ahead in the game — and then to overcome what is a really tough blow to concede a goal like that at the end."

Plays of the game

After Rosales had been sent off for a foolish headbutt, the Loons had only one path forward. The second half was always going to be about trying to keep things compact defensively, trying to move the ball up the field whenever there was an opportunity, and then hoping for some kind of set-piece opportunity.

In the 62nd minute, that’s exactly what happened. Michael Boxall lined up for one of the Loons’ famous long throw-ins, but for once, he took the throw-in short. After Pereyra passed the ball back to him, Boxall swung in a cross, which was flicked on by Morris Duggan and then headed home at the back post by Díaz.

Nine minutes later, the Loons won a corner kick, and unleashed the player who’s been their secret set-piece weapon: Markanich. Pereyra swung in an inch-perfect corner, and Markanich snuck around the back of the Seattle defense — as he has seemingly been doing all season — to head home a Loons lead.

MVP

The Loons might have gone away quietly if not for the left foot of Pereyra. The Argentine midfielder beat Sounders keeper Stefan Frei with a free kick in Minnesota’s 1-0 regular-season victory at Allianz Field, and in the 19th minute Saturday, he did it again. Kelvin Yeboah won a free kick approximately 30 yards from goal, and Pereyra buried it, clearing the Sounders wall and beating Frei inside the goalkeeper’s left-hand post.

His corner kick on Markanich’s goal, though, might have been even better, beating everyone and finding Markanich open at the back post. Pereyra agreed it was his best of the year. “Without a doubt,” he said.

What’s next

It’s been 300 days since Minnesota’s first preseason training session of 2025, but the season rolls merrily along ... after yet another FIFA international break. The Loons will play the weekend of Nov. 22 in the conference semifinals.

Jon Marthaler

Freelance

Jon Marthaler has been covering Minnesota soccer for more than 15 years, all the way back to the Minnesota Thunder.

