Minnesota United takes Game 1 of MLS playoff series vs. Sounders in 3-2 penalty shootout

Sure, Minnesota United beat Inter Miami earlier this season. Sure, they might go on to do exceptional things in the MLS Cup playoffs.
But for longtime Loons fans, the highlight of 2025 is going to be that finally, after years and years, Minnesota finally seems to have the Seattle Sounders’ number.
That includes a Game 1 victory, as Minnesota took down the Sounders 3-2 on penalty kicks following a 0-0 draw in which both teams had good chances.
Maybe it’s fitting. In a year where Dayne St. Clair has made a convincing case to be named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, the Loons win once again came down to a place where St. Clair has excelled: penalty kicks.
St. Clair saved one attempt from Alex Roldan, then saw Cristian Roldan clank another off the crossbar. Julian Gressel hit his own post for the Loons, but Danny Levya — needing to score to extend the shootout — hit the post as well.
It was a repeat of Minnesota’s 2024 playoff series against Real Salt Lake, when Minnesota started things off by going on the road and winning on penalties, after a 0-0 draw.
“Some days it doesn’t go in the back of the net, but if you can prevent it from going into yours, you have every chance to win the game,” Loons midfielder Nectarios Triantis said.
Turning point
Only nine minutes into the match, Bongokuhle Hlongwane played a one-two with Robin Lod on the halfway line, one that sent the South African all alone in on goal. His shot, though, rolled wide — and was affected by a shove in the back from Seattle center back Jackson Ragen.