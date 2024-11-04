Swan song: Tundras flocking to spots across Minnesota

In northern and central Minnesota, yellow-needled tamarack trees bring a blaze of color to lakeshores and bogs in late fall. Tamaracks are the only evergreen to drop all their needles until spring. Though they are plentiful in some areas, they are struggling because of the eastern larch beetle and warming winters. Get close to a branch, and you can identify a tamarack by the delicate circular clusters of needles and tiny cones.