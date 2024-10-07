A man and woman in their 50s were found dead Sunday afternoon in a Brainerd Lakes area vacation home.
Suspicious deaths in Brainerd Lakes area vacation home under investigation
The family vacation home is in Mission Township in Crow Wing County.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 7, 2024 at 2:40PM
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is calling the deaths of the 53-year-old man and 59-year-old woman suspicious. Deputies began investigating around 3 p.m. at the family vacation home in Mission Township, which is 20 miles north of Brainerd and 8 miles south of Crosslake.
Calls lefts with the office Monday morning were not immediately returned.
The agency said in a Facebook post that no further information is available at this time.
The family vacation home is in Mission Township in Crow Wing County.