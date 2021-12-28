Sun Country Airlines canceled more flights Tuesday afternoon while a technology partner worked to fix a network-system problem that disrupted the airline and hundreds of passengers a day earlier.

The Minneapolis-based airline announced a "pause" to its operations shortly before 1 p.m. so that its third-party supplier could install a software upgrade to fix the original problem, which forced Sun Country to cancel its first bank of flights Monday morning and delayed nearly the entire rest of its schedule.

Sun Country said the pause on Tuesday afternoon "requires us to cancel seven out and back departures at our Minneapolis-St. Paul hub."

In a statement posted on its website, the airline said, "We recognize that this news is unwelcome and disruptive to our passengers and their loved ones and apologize sincerely for the necessity of this action."

Sun Country hasn't publicly identified the technology vendor at the center of the disruption to its operations. It has only said the firm also works with other airlines.

Sun Country in 2019 turned to Minneapolis-based Navitaire to create the main infrastructure used for its reservations, website, travel-agent portals and the processing and boarding of passengers at airports.

That move upgraded an outdated point-of-sale system, which was technically two systems provided by separate vendors, that did not even let passengers check-in remotely.