Sun Country flight attendants vote to authorize strike as negotiations drag on

Sun Country and the union are negotiating a new contract with help from the National Mediation Board, or NMB. If the NMB determines the parties can’t reach an agreement, it will issue a proffer of arbitration, an offer to enter binding arbitration to end the dispute. If either side rejects the proffer, the NMB releases the parties into a 30-day cooling-off period. From there, the parties are free to either strike or lock out employees.