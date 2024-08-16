After nearly five years of contract negotiations, flight attendants working for Sun Country Airlines authorized a strike to put more pressure on the Minneapolis-based airline to speed up the process.
Sun Country flight attendants vote to authorize strike as negotiations drag on
Negotiations with airline has been ongoing since 2019, when the collective bargaining agreement became amendable.
On Thursday, the union representing roughly 560 Sun Country flight attendants — International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 120 — said 99% of the flight attendants eligible to vote cast yes vote on the measure.
“We voted to strike for one simple reason,” Tanya DeVito, a flight attendant and member of the Sun Country Teamsters Local 120 bargaining committee, in a statement. “Sun Country is dragging out the negotiation process and we are fed up. We are fighting for the contract we deserve.”
Under federal law, because it involves airlines, several steps must be completed before a strike can take place, including this week’s authorization vote. The union also must notify the public and gain approval from the federal government.
The flight attendants have been dworking under a 2014 contract that was amended in 2016. The airline and the union have neen egotiating terms of a new contract since 2019, when the collective bargaining agreement became fully amendable. The attendants in 2023 rejected a tentative agreement, with 96% voting down the deal.
Union officials previously said wages for Sun Country flight attendants start at $21.53 an hour and can reach $53.56, but only for those with over 30 years experience. Yet the top pay rate for attendants at Sun Country is still 19% lower than the top rate for attendants at other low budget carriers like Frontier and Spirit Airlines, union officials said.
“We expect a solid economic package to be brought to us at September’s mediation session, or we will take this to the next level,” DeVito said.
The authorization won’t impact travel for passengers, Sun Country officials said.
“We appreciate our flight attendants and everything they do for Sun Country’s customers and our airline. We respect their right to express themselves through this vote,” Sun Country’s leadership said in a statement.
Sun Country and the union are negotiating a new contract with help from the National Mediation Board, or NMB. If the NMB determines the parties can’t reach an agreement, it will issue a proffer of arbitration, an offer to enter binding arbitration to end the dispute. If either side rejects the proffer, the NMB releases the parties into a 30-day cooling-off period. From there, the parties are free to either strike or lock out employees.
In it’s statement, Sun Country officials said they are confident an agreement will be reached with its flight attendants. The airline’s pilots approved a new contract in December 2021 that gives them a significant pay increase. The airline’s fleet employees and mechanics also voted to unionize in recent years.
Sun Country employs more than 2,500 people, most of them based in Minnesota.
