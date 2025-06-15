Sturdevant: How Melissa Hortman would have guided us through a moment like this

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Count this among the tragic realizations that yesterday hit those who knew Melissa Hortman:
The Minnesota House speaker emerita would have been among the first at a moment like this to call for order, nonviolence and as much bipartisan action as could reasonably be mustered. She would have been a voice of calm, assuring Minnesotans that their state government is stable and democracy remains sound.
That a leader with that spirit would be the target of an assassin’s bullet in the dark of night is a profound outrage. It’s an affront to much that Minnesotans believe about themselves and their manner of governing this state.
The fact that she was one of two legislators gunned down, and that other elected leaders from her DFL Party were also reportedly on the assassin’s hit list, adds to the horror of his crime.
But knowing she was one of multiple targets does not alter the sense of loss and violation that Hortman’s many admirers feel. That sense could scarcely be larger.
As I told readers on these pages only a few days ago, I was a Hortman fan. That’s been true since I met her in 2002, when she was a young attorney running for the second time for the state House.