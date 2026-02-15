What’s open, closed on Presidents Day in the Twin Cities area (and parking meters are free)

Monday is Presidents Day, a U.S. holiday when most government offices and stock markets are closed. Here’s a list of what is open and closed in the Twin Cities area.
Banks: All Bremer, Huntington, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank in-store and traditional branches will be closed Monday, Jan. 16.
Big-box stores and malls: Open regular hours.
Grocery stores: Open regular hours.
Libraries: All locations will be closed.
Mass transit: Metro Transit buses and Metro Blue, Green and Red lines will follow regular schedules. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will follow regular schedules. Call Metro Mobility for service.
Museums: The Minnesota Children’s Museum and the Science Museum of Minnesota, will be open with special hours, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other museums including the Walker Art Center, Minnesota History Center, Minneapolis Institute of Arts, Mill City Museum and the Bell Museum are closed.
Parking meters: Not enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota and Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.