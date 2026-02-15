Twin Cities

What’s open, closed on Presidents Day in the Twin Cities area (and parking meters are free)

Banks and government offices will be closed, but most stores and two key museums will be open.

By Colleen Coles

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 15, 2026 at 9:30PM
John Lopes plays the part of President George Washington near the Washington Monument in 2019.

Monday is Presidents Day, a U.S. holiday when most government offices and stock markets are closed. Here’s a list of what is open and closed in the Twin Cities area.

Banks: All Bremer, Huntington, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank in-store and traditional branches will be closed Monday, Jan. 16.

Big-box stores and malls: Open regular hours.

Grocery stores: Open regular hours.

Libraries: All locations will be closed.

Mass transit: Metro Transit buses and Metro Blue, Green and Red lines will follow regular schedules. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will follow regular schedules. Call Metro Mobility for service.

Museums: The Minnesota Children’s Museum and the Science Museum of Minnesota, will be open with special hours, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other museums including the Walker Art Center, Minnesota History Center, Minneapolis Institute of Arts, Mill City Museum and the Bell Museum are closed.

Parking meters: Not enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota and Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Post offices: Closed, with no regular mail service.

Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.

Schools: Public schools will be closed. The University of Minnesota will be open.

Colleen Coles

News Assistant

Colleen A. Coles is a news assistant. She writes Quick Trips for the Travel section, a weekly round-up of festivals and events happening in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota. She also compiles the calendar of events for the Home and Garden and Taste sections.

See Moreicon

