Minnesota's top public safety officials say they have detailed precautions set up ahead of protests this weekend, but said Friday there are no credible threats against the Minnesota Capitol.

An FBI bulletin from the end of December said there was evidence the Minnesota and Michigan capitols would be targeted Sunday by right-wing extremists. But Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said that is "dated material" and he was told during a briefing with FBI officials Friday morning there is no immediate threat to Minnesota.

Harrington, Gov. Tim Walz and leaders of the Minnesota National Guard, St. Paul Police and State Patrol sought to reassure Minnesotans at a news conference amid concerns about violence breaking out.

"There has been nothing left undone to keep the Capitol safe," Harrington said, saying the plan developed by state, federal and local agencies is one of the best he has seen. "We will keep the peace in the days that lead up to the inauguration in D.C., and we're prepared to keep the peace as long as it takes," Harrington said.

No weekend curfew being discussed at this point, Harrington said. Harrington has asked Minnesotans to stay away from the Capitol in the days leading up to the inauguration out of an "abundance of caution."

"We are not panicking. We are concerned, we are alert and we are prepared," Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said people who live near the Capitol are concerned about whether the protests could spread into their neighborhoods. But he said he is confident they will have coordinated security measures to protect the Capitol building as well as surrounding areas.

Protesters have been sounding an "anti-government" message, Harrington said, and they are looking at buildings beyond the Capitol that could be secondary targets and talking with state, federal and local officials about protecting those.

He declined to mention specific buildings. However, the U.S. District Court is closing Minnesota's federal court facilities from Sunday through Thursday. And the Minnesota Historical Society is shutting down the Minnesota History Center in downtown St. Paul Saturday and Sunday.

Both Flanagan and Gov. Tim Walz added they want to start a discussion about changing gun rules at the State Capitol complex. People can carry guns inside capitol buildings and on the grounds, with some restrictions.

Walz noted Michigan recently banned the open carry of guns at their capitol. Flanagan, who is chair of the advisory committee on capitol area security, did not say where she stands on a full firearm ban or open carry limitations at the Capitol.

