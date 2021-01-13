At least one event has now been approved for the Minnesota State Capitol on Sunday: a "Sunday Church Service" led by the Bloomington conservative activist behind last week's "Storm the Capitol" rally.

The state Department of Administration approved permits this week for a Saturday "Freedom Fest" event and Sunday's smaller "Church Service" gathering, according to records obtained by the Star Tribune.

The applicant for both events, Becky Strohmeier, leads the Hold the Line MN group that attracted 500 people to the Jan. 6 Storm the Capitol rally now under investigation by state law enforcement. Strohmeier's group also stages weekly rallies and the Capitol and has protested outside the homes of Gov. Tim Walz and other elected officials.

State and federal law enforcement are gearing up for a weekend slate of rallies in Minnesota and across the country in the lead-up to the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration. Earlier this week, an FBI alert surfaced that warned of credible threats of violence this Sunday aimed at Minnesota and Michigan's state capitols by the Boogaloo Bois extremist group.

According to Strohmeier's permit application for the "Sunday Church Service" event, she said she expects only 20 attendees and described plans for a "small group gathering to pray for our elected officials." Plans call for the event to run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A larger "Freedom Fest" led by Strohmeier has also been approved for 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday with an estimated 150 people attending. Strohmeier described the event's agenda as, "Gathering, Talking, Praying, Potentially singing if things are really going well."

Plans for holding an event at the Capitol on Sunday are in contrast to a message posted on a Facebook group for Strohmeier's Hold the Line MN group repeatedly warning supporters not to go to the Capitol on Sunday.

"This is an infiltration and set up tactic used to incite violence and blame us," the message reads. "DO NOT GO TO THE CAPITOL ON SUNDAY! We WILL be there for our usual SATURDAY event, which has without a doubt, always been peaceful and fun!"

Strohmeier didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Strohmeier's Storm the Capitol event became notable for increasingly violent rhetoric throughout the afternoon as speakers and attendees cheered the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. No violence or clashes broke out in St. Paul that day, but Gov. Tim Walz described State Troopers whisking his 14-year-old son out of the governors residence as a smaller throng of protesters made their way to demonstrate outside his home.

At least 20 armed members identifying themselves as the state affiliate of the Three Percenters Original group attended the Storm the Capitol protest. A smaller group of attendees wore garb popular with the Boogaloo Bois group, whose adherents support the armed takedown of the government in order to foment a new revolution.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, who oversees the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agency investigating the Jan. 6 rally for possible evidence of terroristic threats, acknowledged that state officials are taking the FBI report seriously but noted that it was dated Dec. 29 and that investigators are also relying on other sources of intel.

"What we're doing is we are not just relying on the Feds but we are relying on local investigations done by state and by local departments and by partnerships that we have had and conversations that we have had with folks that will tell us what's going on in our jurisdiction," Harrington said. "We certainly work with the FBI and with the Department of Homeland Security and we will continue to do that as we prepare for possible civil unrest or possible demonstrations at the Capitol."

In preparation, Walz has activated the Minnesota National Guard and Harrington said the security presence around the State Capitol will resemble that of the late-May and early-June unrest that followed George Floyd's killing by Minneapolis police.

