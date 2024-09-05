State alleges motorcycle ride fundraiser pocketed money meant to support Minnesota veterans charity

According to court documents, the Minneapolis residents started Ride to The Chip in 2022 as part of their Livin’ Live Music company, organizing a motorcycle ride from the Twin Cities to the Buffalo Chip Campground in South Dakota. Magnus Veterans Foundation paid a down payment of $3,800 to Ride to The Chip, which agreed to take no more than 23% of the event proceeds, despite advertising to riders that 100% of the money would go to charity.