Sunshine Vang, the Metro Badminton Player of the Year, has won 64 matches in three seasons, 31 of them in 2023.
Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune
Meet St. Paul Highland Park's Sunshine Vang, the Metro Badminton Player of the Year

June 22
Vang mastered two of the games she plays: the one in her head and the one on the badminton court in setting a school record for victories. "I changed a lot," she said,
Rosemount’s Hayden Bills took a moment before he won the discus throw during the Hamline Elite Meet in April.

Meet Rosemount's Hayden Bills, the Metro Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year

June 22
Bills broke longstanding records in the shot put and discus throw and won two state titles.
Maple Grove sprinter Jordyn Borsch got there first three times during the state meet.

Meet Maple Grove's Jordyn Borsch, the Metro Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year

June 22
Borsch didn't lose a sprint all season, landing three Class 3A championships and one state record.
Simley’s Reese McCauley wore a smile as she retrieved her ball after the winning putt at the Class 3A golf state tournament.

Meet Simley's Reese McCauley, the Metro Girls Golfer of the Year

8:34am
McCauley won her second state championship, taking it with a birdie on the final hole.
When Jake Birdwell won the Class 3A boys golf state title, he did it with a clenched fist and a roar.

Meet Spring Lake Park's Jake Birdwell, the Metro Boys Golfer of the Year

8:33am
Birdwell, who has a pro from his school as a role model, birdied two of the final three holes to win a state title.
Matthew Fullerton returned a shot during the state final, where he became a two-time state champion.

Meet Edina's Matthew Fullerton, the Metro Boys Tennis Player of the Year

8:35am
Fullerton won the big-class state final against a teammate after an anticipated rematch hit a bump.
Who's on the lists? Star Tribune All-Metro lacrosse, softball, baseball

June 19
Here are the lists of the top athletes in spring team sports and stories about some of the dominant players in the Twin Cities in the seasons just concluded.