The next time St. Paul voters cast their votes for the White House, they will select the city’s elected leadership as well. With 60% voting yes, St. Paul voters Tuesday opted to move city elections from odd-year elections to coinciding with electing the next U.S. president.
St. Paul voters moved city elections to presidential years. Here’s what’s next.
Starting in 2028, voters will choose St. Paul mayor and City Council members along with U.S. president, after voters said yes on a ballot question in Tuesday’s election.
Proponents of the plan said it will increase voter turnout for city races. In 2016, more than 140,000 St. Paul residents cast votes. And in 2020, more than 150,000 voted. Those numbers were about three times greater than the people who decided St. Paul’s mayor and City Council elections in 2021 and 2023.
First step
In transition, all seven members of the St. Paul City Council, who were elected in 2023, will now serve 5-year terms.
Next step
Then, on Nov. 4, 2025, St. Paul voters will elect a mayor to serve a one-time, 3-year term.
Finally, in 2028
Voters will select the mayor and all seven members of the City Council at the same time they vote for president and vice president.
Still to be decided
How will the city ballot, which uses ranked-choice voting and provides for an unlimited number of initial candidates, be merged with the ballot for president and other federal, state and local elections? In Portland, Ore., which blends ranked choice-voting with more standard ballots for state and federal races, voters receive two ballots — one with local candidates and one for president, federal and state offices.
