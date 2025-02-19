St. Paul

New St. Paul Public Schools superintendent to be paid $270,000 in first year

Stacie Stanley, who grew up in the Rondo neighborhood and graduated from Central High, will start with the district on May 12.

By Anthony Lonetree

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 19, 2025 at 4:52PM
Stacie Stanley will start as superintendent of St. Paul Public Schools in May. (St. Paul Public Schools)

Stacie Stanley, who was tapped in December to be the next schools chief in St. Paul, will take the helm of the state’s second-largest district in May with a first-year salary of $270,000.

The school board on Tuesday unanimously approved a three-year contract for Stanley, the current superintendent of Edina Public Schools.

Her appointment represents a homecoming for her and the district. Stanley grew up in St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood, and as a graduate of Central High School, she is the first product of St. Paul Public Schools to be chosen as its superintendent.

“Joining such a vibrant and dedicated community of students, staff, family and partners is both a privilege and a responsibility that I hold close to my heart,” she said in a statement. “Together, we can create an inspiring educational environment where every student thrives.”

Stanley will start work May 12 and receive $37,385 under a short-term contract also approved Tuesday. Her three-year, $270,000 contract will begin July 1.

Board Member Carlo Franco said the three-year deal takes into account St. Paul’s size and the challenges that will face the district’s incoming schools chief. The board has been working to erase a projected budget shortfall of $51.1 million in 2025-26.

Pay comparison

Stanley’s pay also falls in line with that of her predecessors, Franco said.

Former Superintendent Joe Gothard left St. Paul for his hometown of Madison, Wis., in May while in the first year of a three-year contract paying him $256,000 annually. Had he stayed, he would’ve earned $266,342 in salary during the coming school year.

Stanley was being paid $252,235 this year in Edina.

St. Paul Board Chair Halla Henderson said the salary that was negotiated came in slightly under the cap proposed privately by board members.

The compensation package includes insurance, retirement contributions, business expense allowances and other benefits, and has a total value in the first year of about $334,000, said Chuck Long, the district’s general counsel.

Stanley began her professional career as an occupational therapist before taking a teaching job at the East Metro Integration District. She then served as a principal in the Roseville Area Schools and an administrator in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage and Eden Prairie districts before taking over three years ago in Edina, where she oversees 8,600 students.

In her interview with the board, she reported success in narrowing achievement gaps in Edina and Eden Prairie, and expressed support for St. Paul’s efforts to boost student literacy through its SPPS Reads initiative.

This year, St. Paul has reported an enrollment of 33,469 students, up slightly from a year ago.

John Thein has been serving as interim superintendent of St. Paul Public Schools — the same role he held for about a year before Gothard was hired in 2017.

about the writer

about the writer

Anthony Lonetree

Reporter

Anthony Lonetree has been covering St. Paul Public Schools and general K-12 issues for the Star Tribune since 2012-13. He began work in the paper's St. Paul bureau in 1987 and was the City Hall reporter for five years before moving to various education, public safety and suburban beats.

See More

More from St. Paul

See More

St. Paul

St. Paul City Council blocks developer’s hopes for lower density at Ford plant site

card image

Ryan Companies wanted the St. Paul City Council to let it build shorter buildings with fewer apartments at Cretin Avenue and Ford Parkway, but a tie vote from shorthanded council blocked the appeal.

St. Paul

New St. Paul Public Schools superintendent to be paid $270,000 in first year

card image

Real Estate

St. Paul boosters launch new nonprofit to raise funds to redevelop struggling downtown

card image