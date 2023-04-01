The St. Paul Saints lost to the host Toledo Mud Hens 7-4 on Friday on their Opening Day.
Bailey Ober started for the Twins' Class AAA affiliate and gave up three runs on five hits in three innings. He struck out four, walked one. José DeLeón and Cody Laweryson, the first two relievers, each have up two runs.
Edouard Julien hit a homer for the Saints in the sixth inning. They scored three more runs in the ninth on Kyle Garlick's homer, Jair Camargo's double and a groundout.
Andy Ibáñez hit a three-run homer for Toledo in the seventh.
The Opening Day roster had six of the top 20 players in the Twin' system as ranked by Baseball America, including No. 4 Julien.
Etc.
- The Gophers gymnastics team finished third out of four teams in session two of the Denver Regional, meaning its season is over. Minnesota, ranked No. 18, scored 197-plus points for the fourth meet in a row, 197.200 this time, but finished behind Michigan (198.025) and host Denver (197.450) who advanced to Sunday's regional finals. Arizona State (196.975) was fourth. The best individual finishes for Minnesota were by Mya Hooten and Maddie Quarles, who tied for third on vault (9.925). Gianna Gerdes was fifth in all-around (39.450).
- Sophomore Kayla Chavez hit a two-run, walkoff homer in the seventh inning as the Gophers softball team edged Penn State 2-0 in the first game at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium this season. Autumn Pease threw a three-hitter for Minnesota (20-13, 1-3 Big Ten), striking out eight, walking two.
- Maryland beat the host Gophers 4-0 in women's tennis. Minnesota (5-12. 0-6 Big Ten) has lost nine matches in a row.
- Catcher Gracey Brink and infielder Torri Chute of Augustana and infielder Abbie Hlas of Winona State are on the initial list for the Tucci/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division II Player of the Year watch list.
- Competing at the Canadian swimming trials in Toronto, Gophers sophomore Hannah Cornish was second in the 50-meter freestyle Thursday and lowered her school record to 25.45 seconds.
