St. Paul police arrest 2 in toddler’s death from suspected drugs
A man and woman were taken into custody after an 18-month-old was found unresponsive.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 26, 2024 at 5:31AM
Police were called to a home in the 1000 block of 5th St. E. about 1:30 p.m. The 18-month-old was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, police said Wednesday evening on X.
Police said that, based on preliminary information, narcotics may have played a role in the child’s death. A 38-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter in the child’s death, and the investigation continues, police said.
