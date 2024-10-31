As school districts across Minnesota scramble to raise literacy levels and hopes are placed in new science of reading techniques, St. Paul and others are enlisting the community to help the cause.
St. Paul tutors say it takes a community to help kids read, and they’re volunteering to prove it
Students at East African Elementary Magnet School in Frogtown are embracing the help -- with a majority of them being English language learners.
At East African Elementary Magnet School last week, retirees huddled with students for a second consecutive year to offer one-on-one tutoring on the alphabet — then it was time to read aloud from such books as “Pete the Cat and the Perfect Pizza Party.”
The tutors come courtesy of East Side Learning Center, a nonprofit based in St. Paul that uses a national model, AARP Foundation Experience Corps, to train people over age 50 to tutor kids in grades K-3 to become better readers. Materials and books supplied by the AARP program are used.
Initially, it’d been hoped that the state’s second-largest district could again help fund the volunteer literacy effort, but budget pressures associated with the expiration of federal pandemic relief funds killed that idea.
Still, the East Side Learning Center volunteers returned this fall to the Frogtown school, and when a visitor said it seemed gracious of them, director Karmit Bulman surveyed the scene of tutors engaging with kids and said: “Just look at this room. Why wouldn’t you?”
Anne Towner, a tutor who also worked with the students there a year ago, added: “It feels like home.”
East African Elementary opened in 2023-24, and at that time, 7 in 10 of its students were English language learners. The scores on state standardized tests administered last spring found just 17% of the school’s students were proficient in reading.
But, as educators often say, test results are just a part of the achievement story.
East Side Learning Center reports that every kindergartner in every school that it had placed tutors in 2023-24 met benchmarks for letter names and sound identification; 58% or more of first- through third-graders showed growth in fluency and-or reading accuracy; and 85% of grades K-3 students demonstrated social-emotional growth — with the latter also being a goal of the AARP program.
Scott Hiedeman, a volunteer who tutored a year ago at Dayton’s Bluff Elementary on the East Side, said he’s had a student who will hug him every time he heads back to class and others who are wild.
“You sense that something else is going on at home,” he said last week. “But unless the kid brings it up, you can’t draw it out of them.”
This year, the federal COVID relief funds that St. Paul Public Schools provided to the learning center a year ago — a total of $57,500 during the school year and into the summer — have dried up. So East Side Learning Center’s had to step up its fundraising while also drawing down its reserves.
“We think it’s so important — so we’re there whether they pay or not,” Bulman said Wednesday. Tutors also are stationed at Frost Lake Elementary and St. Paul Music Academy.
The center has hopes of expanding to other schools in St. Paul, and perhaps to Minneapolis, as well.
Tutors’ tales
St. Paul Public Schools used pandemic funds to support struggling students through interventions grounded in the phonics-based science of reading. Now the district is spending $7 million of its own money to pay teachers, including Heidi Nakatini of East African Elementary, who helps select students for one-on-one tutoring.
Last year, the learning center piloted a program there with 12 students; this year, 35 will take part in the weekly four-day, half-hour sessions, onsite coordinator Paula Mielke said.
Said Towner, “When you are one-on-one, the students have to perform. We’re worth a lot to them — that’s my feeling. And it’s joyful. The kids are delightful.”
She is a former first-grade teacher who taught in Taiwan, England, Scotland and St. Louis, before retiring in 2020 from the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District. She enjoys working as a team and is impressed with tutors like Hiedeman, a retired mechanical engineer, who didn’t teach as a career.
He’s a longtime tutor, however. Hiedeman volunteered for 10 years at a church near downtown Kansas City, an hour’s drive from the power plant where he worked, “keeping the equipment working well,” he said.
As to what keeps him going, Hiedeman cites a struggling third-grader at Dayton’s Bluff Elementary. After all of the skills building — the letter recognition and the flash cards plus the ABC’s song and games to help keep her engaged — the child suddenly one day proclaimed: “I can read!”
“It makes you feel good when you get there,” Hiedeman said.
