St. Paul man dies of injuries from fire last week

The city’s fire death toll for the year now stands at eight.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 25, 2024 at 10:49PM
A man in this St. Paul house has died of injuries sustained in this fire on Oct. 17.

A St. Paul man who was in critical condition following a fire last week at his home in the Battle Creek neighborhood has died, marking the city’s eighth fire death this year.

According to a news release from the St. Paul Fire Department, the man was found unconscious in the basement of a house on Nelson Street early in the morning of Oct. 17, after fire crews had extinguished a fire at the two-story residence. Paramedics undertook life-saving measures before taking him to the hospital.

No one else was injured in the fire, which was found to have been accidental and started in the engine of a car parked in the tuck-under garage. The fire was confined to the garage, but heavy smoke filled the house. Smoke detectors enabled others in the house to exit safely, officials said.

Star Tribune staff

