St. Paul man charged in I-94 killing: He said voices told him to strangle 76-year-old priest

Police were called at 12:40 p.m. to I-94 and Prior Avenue after a 911 caller said he was having a psychotic episode and had choked an elderly man. Wondra, the 911 caller, said the man, a priest, had not been breathing for about 30 minutes. Wondra told dispatchers voices in his head told him to kill the man “to save humanity.” Johnson was unconscious in the driver’s seat while Wondra was in the passenger seat.