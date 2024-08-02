St. Paul man charged in I-94 killing: He said voices told him to strangle 76-year-old priest

Murder charges filed Friday allege a St. Paul man strangled a 76-year-old priest on the side of Interstate 94 Thursday while en route to a mental health evaluation with the suspect telling police voices told him to commit the act.
Ramsey County prosecutors charged Nathan Thomas Wondra, 32, of St. Paul with second-degree murder in the killing of the Rev. Lawrence Johnson. Authorities arrested Wondra moments after he said voices told him to strangle Johnson in order to “save humanity.”
Wondra appeared in court Friday and is scheduled for another hearing Monday. His bail is set at $2 million. State court records show no civil commitments for Wondra related to his mental health.
According to the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, Johnson was ordained as a priest in 1975 and retired in 2009. He served at parishes throughout the metro, as well as southern Minnesota and most recently for seven years at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Chaska.
In a message sent by Archbishop Bernard Hebda to priests and deacons, Hebda asked for prayers “for the repose of the soul of our brother, Father Larry Johnson.”
“Please know that you, and the soul of Father Johnson, are in my prayers as we learn more about what happened in the coming days and work through this very tragic and difficult situation together.”