Officials identify woman killed in St. Paul hit-and-run as driver remains elusive

Officials on Saturday released the identity of the woman who was killed while on foot in a hit-and-run crash in St. Paul, where police continue to search for the driver and the vehicle.
The hit-and-run crash occurred about 5:15 p.m. Thursday near Aldine Street and St. Anthony Avenue, police said.
The woman was identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office as Amber O. Deneen, 30, of St. Paul. Deneen was taken by emergency responders to a hospital and died there, according to police.
Police spokeswoman Nikki Muehlhausen said that as of midday Saturday the driver has yet to be found. Muehlhausen added that the vehicle, a dark-colored SUV, also not been located.
Tips about this incident are being received by police at 651-266-5650.