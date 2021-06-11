More from Star Tribune
Access Vikings
Mailbag: What will the Vikings pass rush look like? Who's the next free-agent signing?
Why aren't the Vikings signing more pass rushers? What will the defensive end rotation look like? Who's the next free-agent signing? That and more in the latest Vikings mailbag.
Olympics
St. Cloud's Willoughby makes Olympic biking team; Bacon falls short
Thursday was a busy day for several Minnesota athletes trying to reach the Tokyo Olympics, with Alise Willoughby providing the highlight in BMX racing.
St. Paul empty nesters move back into their first home for their retirement
Empty nesters move back into their Prospect Park duplex and make it their "forever home."
Curious Minnesota
Did modern Minnesota roads evolve from Native American trails?
Some routes have been providing passage since long before the introduction of paved roads.
Outdoors
Deer farming drives predicament over CWD-infested dump site on public land
Minnesota officials are scrambling to fight against the spread of chronic wasting disease in northern deer herds where the always fatal neurological disease has traveled via deer farming