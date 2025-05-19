Business

St. Paul affordable housing nonprofit to lay off property management team, outsource jobs

CommonBond Communities will lay off 117 employees beginning in July as management of its portfolio changes hands.

By Bill Lukitsch

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 19, 2025 at 10:40PM
CommonBond Communities president Deidre Schmidt in September explains the economic pressures prompting the nonprofit affordable-housing provider to launch the largest capital campaign in its history. (Susan Du/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

St. Paul-based affordable housing provider CommonBond Communities will lay off 117 employees starting in July as the nonprofit plans to hand off management of half its real estate portfolio next year.

The layoffs, which are focused in its property-management department, were detailed in a public WARN notice the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shared Monday afternoon.

After the job cuts, the nonprofit will maintain a team of 107 employees — roughly half its workforce — that cover other business lines, including real estate, fundraising and its Advantage Services program, which offers support programs to renters including financial support for utility payments and food access.

CommonBond President and CEO Deidre Schmidt said in an open letter Monday the decision comes as the nonprofit “is addressing challenging conditions in the affordable housing industry” and looking for ways to stabilize its rental portfolio.

The nonprofit has already transferred about half those responsibilities to other area property managers, Schmidt said, and until recently sought to continue self-management of the other half.

But a partnership with Boston-based nonprofit the Community Builders presented “a new, compelling option,” for taking over the rest of CommonBond’s portfolio, Schmidt said. The other nonprofit has the experience and capacity to handle the rest of CommonBond’s properties.

Schmidt said Community Builders will begin working with CommonBond immediately. CommonBond will continue to offer its wraparound services at its buildings, Schmidt said in the letter.

A CommonBond spokesperson said staff members directly affected were given a 60-day notice on Monday and many will have an opportunity to interview with Community Builders.

CommonBond boasts a large base of rental properties in the Twin Cities. The 53-year-old nonprofit owns properties that roughly 13,000 residents call home across 7,000 rental units in 60 municipalities.

Last year the nonprofit embarked on an ambitious fundraising goal of $65 million to try to improve its aging housing stock, as leaders highlight greater economic challenges felt during the COVID-19 pandemic and after. Its ability to continue funding its portion of Advantage Services has been challenged with increased operational costs and losses in rental income.

Bill Lukitsch

Reporter

Bill Lukitsch is a business reporter for the Star Tribune.

