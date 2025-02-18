St. Louis County received $54.5M in pandemic-relief aid. Here’s where it went.

St. Louis County received $54.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, divided between 2021 and 2022. The unique allotment was meant to boost the county as COVID-19 waned — and all of it had to be allocated to specific county projects, within guidelines set by the U.S. Treasury, by Dec. 31, 2024. About half the money went toward infrastructure, including road improvements, expanded broadband access, and upgraded water systems. In total, more than 100 projects received funding, according to the county.