DULUTH – The St. Louis County Board last week approved more than $700,000 in funding to organizations working to prevent the spread and introduction of aquatic invasive species in regional lakes and rivers — funding that could be much smaller next year.
St. Louis County OKs funding to combat aquatic invasive species in lakes
Walz wants decreases to this fund, but the board will fight for the full amount in the future.
In more than a decade, St. Louis County has funded 80 projects, investing $6.8 million, said Planning and Zoning Director Ryan Logan during the committee of the whole meeting. This year the state has appropriated $10 million to this fund. But Gov. Tim Walz’s proposed $66 billion budget for 2026-27, released in January, would scale back spending on the state’s aquatic invasive species fund.
It’s aid that the St. Louis County Board plans to fight for.
“This isn’t money that the state needs to balance its budget,” said Commissioner Keith Nelson. “This is money that is coming in when you buy that boat license, buy that fishing license. That’s where this money is coming from.”
Commissioners voted to send letters supporting the fund to Walz, state legislators and the Department of Natural Resources.
“Prevention is the key to this issue. Once we see the introduction of [aquatic invasive species], there is no mitigation that works well,” Gary Haugen of the Vermilion Lake Association said during the meeting. His group is getting $35,000 this year for habitat awareness and threat assessment, in addition to other needs.
The board recommended funding for seven other projects, totaling just more than $717,000 — most going to the North St. Louis County Soil and Water Conservation District. More than $400,000 is for managing watercraft inspections, decontaminations and public education on more than two dozen northern Minnesota lakes.
Wildlife Forever will get $111,000 to continue its Clean Drain Dry Initiative, which includes several marketing campaigns. Other organizations receiving funding include Community Action Duluth, Burntside Lake Association, Canosia Township, Grand Lake Township, and Minnesota North College.
