St. Cloud man says cop had ‘every right’ to shoot him after stabbing officer

ST. CLOUD – A 46-year-old St. Cloud man is facing charges for stabbing a police officer with a pocketknife while being arrested Friday.
Kyeon R. Hill was charged in Stearns County District Court with one felony count of first-degree assault against a peace officer and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault in the original arrest for allegedly threatening an ex-girlfriend.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the 600 block of Eighth Avenue N. shortly before 4 p.m. Friday. A woman at the home called 911 after Hill came to pick up some property and was agitated and “lunging at her while making the motion that he was going to punch her,” the complaint states.
Officers found Hill sitting in his car and told him he was under arrest. They saw he had a knife and asked him to put it down.
As Hill got out of the vehicle, he swung the knife and lunged toward an officer, striking her in the upper arm while he threatened to kill her, the complaint said. The officer, identified by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension as Virgilia Schreiner, fired one round with her department-issued handgun, striking Hill in the arm.
Hill ran. During the pursuit, officer Cade Gauerke deployed his Taser, which allowed officers to arrest Hill.
When interviewed, Hill reportedly told investigators he swung the knife at the officer and that “officers had every right to shoot him,” the complaint states.
The suspect was taken to St. Cloud Hospital. On Monday, he was booked into the Stearns County Jail, according to the BCA.