MANKATO – Lawyers spent almost 90 minutes inside a courtroom here making their cases over whether Adam Fravel is guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend, Madeline Kingsbury, at the end of March in 2023.
Fravel faces four charges over Kingsbury’s death in a trial set to run through October.
Fravel, wearing a gray blazer over dress clothes, appeared largely nonresponsive as his trial started Thursday morning, beginning an anticipated several weeks of testimony from friends, family, neighbors, law enforcement and medical experts.
He is charged with four counts of murder in various degrees, including premeditated first-degree murder and murder while committing domestic abuse with a past pattern of domestic issues. The trial was moved out of Winona County earlier this year because of media coverage and community awareness surrounding the case.
In their opening statements, the state’s special prosecutor Phillip Prokopowicz and Fravel’s lawyer Zachary Bauer laid out a rough timeline of Fravel’s relationship with Kingsbury, as well as her disappearance, the search for her and where her body was found.
The shared facts ended there.
Prokopowicz went through Kingsbury’s history with Fravel, beginning with their days as students at Winona State University. He told jurors how they spent seven years together with their two children, ages 5 and 2. He detailed how Kingsbury was last seen alive on Friday, March 31, 2023, with Fravel as they dropped their children off at daycare.
“It’s the last photograph of Madeline Kingsbury alive,” Prokopowicz said.
He went through evidence found on Kingsbury’s body connecting her to Fravel — a bath towel wrapped around her jaw and neck that matched a towel seen in photos inside her bathroom. The fitted bed sheet wrapped around Kingsbury’s body matches other bedding her family took from Kingsbury’s home shortly after she disappeared. And the black tape holding the sheet to the body matched the color and size of tape found in the garage.
Prokopowicz described the days leading up to Kingsbury’s disappearance and death as fraught with tension over Kingsbury leaving Fravel. He alluded to a history of domestic abuse in Kingsbury and Fravel’s relationship. The prosecutor also pointed to video evidence and testimony showing Fravel’s whereabouts were unknown for 45 minutes that Friday morning.
Bauer, Fravel’s attorney, argued his client was the target of law enforcement who ignored other evidence, including what appeared to be vomit found in the backyard that law enforcement never DNA tested. Bauer also said the prosecution’s domestic abuse claims were largely exaggerated; there was no law enforcement record of abuse at their home and he asserted Kingsbury’s friends told police about the instances after they had spoken to each other.
Both sides also dispute the “Gabby Petito incident” where Fravel told Kingsbury if she didn’t mind him she’d “end up like Gabby Petito,” the blogger whose boyfriend killed her in 2021. Witnesses will testify Fravel grabbed Kingsbury from behind, shoved her down and told her that, while Bauer said the incident was a bad joke and Fravel had hugged Kingsbury instead.
“This is a case about tunnel vision, about revisionist history, about secret truths,” Bauer said to the jury.
The day she disappeared
Friends reported Kingsbury had disappeared the night of March 31; officers inspected Kingsbury and Fravel’s home at that time. Winona officer Ethan Sense testified Thursday morning that officers found no one at home, and no signs of struggle or forced entry.
Fravel later told police he had used Kingsbury’s van Friday morning shortly after 10 a.m. to move some of his things to his parent’s house in Mabel, Minn., about an hour away from Winona. Court records show he told police he turned around shortly after reaching Choice Township, realizing he had packed the wrong items.
Prokopowicz told the jury video footage along Hwy. 43, which stretches from Winona to Mabel, showed a van matching Kingsbury’s passing Choice, south of Rushford, going south, but didn’t go the other direction for 45 minutes. The prosecutor said video evidence also shows Fravel had switched license plates on the van with the car he owned.
Fravel later picked up his children from daycare and took them to his parents. He took a phone call from Sense that night, in which he told officers he didn’t know where Kingsbury was.
Kingsbury’s body was found a few miles from Mabel on June 7, about a mile and a half off Hwy. 43 in a culvert near a dirt road. She was found on property Fravel’s father had maintained for the owner for several years, a few miles from Fravel’s parents. A medical examiner found Kingsbury’s body was badly decomposed but ultimately ruled the cause of death as coming from homicidal violence.
Bauer disputed the cause of death, arguing the examiner’s ruling had more to do with how the remains were found rather than physical evidence. He also pointed out that law enforcement, DNR agents, and even nearby property owners had searched the area numerous times, intimating someone should have found Kingsbury’s body had it been in the culvert all that time.
Jury selection wrapped up Wednesday after eight days of interviews. Fravel’s trial is expected to last through through October, though delays from last week may push it into November.