Ex-boyfriend’s trial in Madeline Kingsbury killing gets new venue, start date

A grand jury indicted Fravel on first-degree murder charges last year, arguing that the killing was premeditated and that it took place with a past pattern of domestic abuse. Fravel’s attorneys tried to get the charges thrown out, but Buytendorp upheld the grand jury’s decision in June. She also signed off on the prosecution’s request to seek harsher sentencing for Fravel if he’s convicted, based on the deliberate concealment of Kingsbury’s body.