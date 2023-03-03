The longtime chief executive of Minneapolis-based software firm SPS Commerce, Archie Black, is retiring from the top office, transitioning into to a newly created role of executive chairman.

SPS Commerce's current board chairman, Phil Soran, will become lead independent director. The moves are part of a planned transition process and the company has already begun its CEO search.

Black, 60, has led the company — which provides cloud-based supply chain solutions for retailers and suppliers — since 2001. Soran credits him with growing the company from an idea into a "global powerhouse".

The company had about 75 employees when Black became CEO and ended 2022 with 2,215. Annual revenue grew from less than $20 million in 2006 to more than $450 million last year. SPS has also been consistently profitable since 2009.

"On behalf of the board of directors, the management team and employees, I'd like to thank Archie for leading SPS Commerce for the past 22 years," Soran said in a news release. "During his tenure, the company extended its global reach to over 115,000 customers, achieved 88 consecutive quarters of increased revenue, delivered significant shareholder value, and established a path for continued growth through tremendous go-to-market leverage."

The company's investors have also benefited during his tenure. Black led the company through its April 2010 initial public offering when the shares were priced at $12 a share. Since then, much like its annual revenue, shares have had a total return of more than 2000%, closing Thursday at $150.29 a share.

"Black has done a great job of leading SPS Commerce and will be missed by investors. He is leaving SPS Commerce in a strong position, and we expect the role to draw a high level of interest," Matthew Pfau, an analyst with William Blair, wrote in a note to investors.

As executive chairman, Black will help with the new CEO transition, offering advice on strategy and business development.

"I am proud of our accomplishments, and I believe our strategy and our people position SPS Commerce for continued success and sustained, profitable growth," Black said in the release.

Black showed versatility as a CEO leading an early-growth stage through recessions, an IPO, multiple acquisitions, a pandemic and the aftermath of George Floyd's murder.

"As Archie transitions from CEO to executive chair, the work we do — and the industry leading services we provide — will not change," said Mark O'Leary, chief marketing officer. "Our customers around the world will continue to experience our award winning services."

Black is also chairman of the board of Maple Plain-based Protolabs and on the board of trustees at the University of St. Thomas and will continue serving in those roles.