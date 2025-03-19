All the ingredients for a light but warming pre-spring dinner

Film a Dutch oven or heavy saucepan with the oil and set over medium heat. Season the lamb with salt and pepper. When the oil begins to ripple, add the lamb and sear on all sides until crusty, about 5 minutes. Push the lamb to the cooler side of the pot and add the garlic, leeks, onion and parsley and cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in the wine, scraping up all the browned bits at the bottom of the pot. Add the chickpeas, enough water to cover the ingredients, and the bay leaf.