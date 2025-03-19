Recipes

All the ingredients for a light but warming pre-spring dinner

This easy, one-pot stew recipe features lamb and plenty of vegetables, putting a little spring in any cook’s step.

By Beth Dooley

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
March 19, 2025 at 6:30PM
Spring Lamb Stew blends the bright flavors of spring with the comfort we still crave on chilly nights. (Ashley Moyna Schwickert/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

While I dream of daffodils and pussy willows, of fat asparagus and sweet snap peas, the first spring days in the heartland are often crowned with snow or washed in rain.

In warmer, more predictable parts of the world, you’ll find super-fresh vegetables as well as lamb on menus. It is an iconic food of spring — the pascal lamb of Passover, Easter’s roast leg of lamb. In Islamic cultures, lamb is associated with sacrifice and generosity during the season of Ramadan.

Here, spring days often end with a chill and the need for a warming dinner, but one that won’t weigh you down. Here’s a light stew chock-full of vegetables that augments the meat with chickpeas. It hits just the right note as we transition seasons. Plus, the balance of ingredients stretches the grocery budget, especially when using the right cut of meat. Choose lamb shoulder — it’s too sturdy for the grill or to sauté, but turns silky and fork-tender when slowly simmered over low heat.

Such a stew is easy on the cook and immensely flexible; vary the vegetables depending on season or try different herbs and spices. You can use canned beans here, but if you have time to cook them in advance, you’ll notice the difference in flavor and texture. Once all these ingredients are prepped and put into the pot to burble away, dinner practically cooks itself. As the meat is slowly nudged toward tenderness, the kitchen fills with hunger-inducing smells.

When it’s reached the end of cooking, add a spoonful of harissa for warmth, a shot of lemon for brightness and finish it off with a handful of chopped mint for a fresh lift — this stew has spring in its step.

Offer plenty of rugged rustic bread to mop up all the goodness. Slowly and surely, spring is on its way.

Spring Lamb Stew

Serves 4 to 6.

This stew tastes even better when made ahead, allowing time for the flavors to mingle. If you are in a rush, substitute canned chickpeas; just be sure to rinse them well and add them to the pot at the end. Because lamb is available all year long, don’t limit this dish to one short season. From Beth Dooley.

  • 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
    • Generous pinch salt and freshly ground black pepper
      • 2 lb. boneless lamb shoulder or stew meat, cut into 2-in. chunks
        • 2 cloves garlic, smashed
          • 2 c. chopped leeks, white part only
            • 1 small onion, chopped
              • ¼ c. chopped fresh parsley
                • 1 c. dry white wine
                  • 1 c. dried chickpeas, soaked in water overnight, drained
                    • 4 c. cold water, or more to cover the ingredients
                      • 1 bay leaf
                        • 1 tbsp. harissa paste or to taste (see substitutions below)
                          • 1 c. roughly chopped carrots
                            • 1 c. halved fingering Yukon gold potatoes
                              • 1 c. fresh or frozen peas
                                • 1 to 2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice, to taste
                                  • 2 to 3 tbsp. chopped fresh mint

                                    Directions

                                    Film a Dutch oven or heavy saucepan with the oil and set over medium heat. Season the lamb with salt and pepper. When the oil begins to ripple, add the lamb and sear on all sides until crusty, about 5 minutes. Push the lamb to the cooler side of the pot and add the garlic, leeks, onion and parsley and cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in the wine, scraping up all the browned bits at the bottom of the pot. Add the chickpeas, enough water to cover the ingredients, and the bay leaf.

                                    Bring the liquid to a boil, then reduce the heat to simmer, cover and cook until the lamb becomes tender about 1 ½ hours. Stir in the harissa, carrots and potatoes and continue cooking until the vegetables are fork-tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. Stir in the peas and cook until bright green, about 1 to 2 minutes, add the lemon juice. Taste and adjust the seasonings. Serve garnished with the fresh mint.

                                    To substitute for harissa: Mix 1 teaspoon of Aleppo pepper flakes, 1 teaspoon of ground cumin, and a pinch of salt with 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil; or use 1 to 2 tablespoons sriracha and a pinch of cumin, to taste.

                                    Beth Dooley is the author of “The Perennial Kitchen.” Find her at bethdooleyskitchen.com.

                                    Beth Dooley

