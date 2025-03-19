All the ingredients for a light but warming pre-spring dinner

While I dream of daffodils and pussy willows, of fat asparagus and sweet snap peas, the first spring days in the heartland are often crowned with snow or washed in rain.
In warmer, more predictable parts of the world, you’ll find super-fresh vegetables as well as lamb on menus. It is an iconic food of spring — the pascal lamb of Passover, Easter’s roast leg of lamb. In Islamic cultures, lamb is associated with sacrifice and generosity during the season of Ramadan.
Here, spring days often end with a chill and the need for a warming dinner, but one that won’t weigh you down. Here’s a light stew chock-full of vegetables that augments the meat with chickpeas. It hits just the right note as we transition seasons. Plus, the balance of ingredients stretches the grocery budget, especially when using the right cut of meat. Choose lamb shoulder — it’s too sturdy for the grill or to sauté, but turns silky and fork-tender when slowly simmered over low heat.
Such a stew is easy on the cook and immensely flexible; vary the vegetables depending on season or try different herbs and spices. You can use canned beans here, but if you have time to cook them in advance, you’ll notice the difference in flavor and texture. Once all these ingredients are prepped and put into the pot to burble away, dinner practically cooks itself. As the meat is slowly nudged toward tenderness, the kitchen fills with hunger-inducing smells.
When it’s reached the end of cooking, add a spoonful of harissa for warmth, a shot of lemon for brightness and finish it off with a handful of chopped mint for a fresh lift — this stew has spring in its step.
Offer plenty of rugged rustic bread to mop up all the goodness. Slowly and surely, spring is on its way.
Spring Lamb Stew
Serves 4 to 6.
This stew tastes even better when made ahead, allowing time for the flavors to mingle. If you are in a rush, substitute canned chickpeas; just be sure to rinse them well and add them to the pot at the end. Because lamb is available all year long, don’t limit this dish to one short season. From Beth Dooley.