Irish soda bread is the easiest bread you’ll ever make

Years ago, this bread was baked over coals in a cast iron skillet producing a crackly golden crust with a pillowy interior. You might find the real thing in a few Irish bakeries today, but you can replicate the same gorgeous loaf in a Dutch oven using very high heat. A true “hearth bread,” Irish soda bread should be sturdy enough to sop up a bowl of stew, mild enough for aged cheddar and stout, and tender enough for bitter marmalade and cream tea.